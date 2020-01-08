City removing snow in Downtown Duluth

Five weeks after the region experienced a major snow storm, the city of Duluth announced its street maintenance department began removing snow Jan. 8 in parts of downtown to ensure safety and accessibility for pedestrians.
City staff began on First Street from 12th Avenue East and are working their way to 7th Avenue East. Crews will also remove snow on Second Street from 12th Avenue East through 7th Avenue East. Work will take place overnight on Thursday from approximately 2:00-7:00 a.m. After 7:00 a.m., crews will remove snow along Third Street from 21st Avenue East to Mesaba Avenue.
The city advises the public to be aware of posted signs and adhere to the parking restrictions to prevent ticketing and towing.