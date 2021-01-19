The City of Duluth is offering the virtual information session, "Boards and Commissions: 101" on Thursday, January 28 at 1:00 pm for individuals who want to learn more about the City of Duluth boards and commissions.
The City is seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the Duluth community. With over 30 boards and commissions covering topics from libraries, parks and recreation, housing, and beyond, there are many opportunities annually to get involved.
“Serving on a board or commission is one of the best ways Duluthians can engage in our community. By serving, you can help shape key policy decisions, give community-based input, and supply valuable insights that strengthen our work together,” says Alicia Kozlowski, Community Relations Officer.
For a full listing of boards and commissions, including open positions, visit the City of Duluth Boards and Commissions website HERE.
Access the WebEx Virtual webinar HERE.