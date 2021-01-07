The City of Duluth has released a Request for Proposals to allocate the second round of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) that the City will receive from the U.S. CARES Act. The Request for Proposals can be found here.
City staff will host a technical assistance meeting today, Thursday, January 7, at 11:00 a.m. for those interested in applying for these funds. Those wanting to attend the meeting can find the link here. The session will be recorded and added to the Planning &Economic Development page on the City’s website.
Proposals must help the community in preparing for, preventing, or responding to COVID-19. The City has set a minimum proposal amount of $50,000.
The City receives approximately $3 million each year from HUD in development funds to provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, and opportunities to expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons.
Last year, the City received the first round of CARES Act funds for $2,147,117. These funds have been allocated following an earlier RFP process. The second round of CARES Act funds has been assigned to the City for $1,752,840. These funds have been broken down into $500,000 in Community Development Block Grants and $1.2 million in Emergency Solutions Grants.
Generally, eligible applicants include 501 (C) 3 nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and public agencies. Proposals are due on January 22 at 4:00 p.m. Funding decisions are expected to be finalized in March of 2021.