The public is invited to participate in two public outreach meetings regarding the Advanced Assistance (AA) Coastal Resilience and Mitigation Study hosted by the City of Duluth’s Property and Facilities Management Division. The meetings will include project details from consultants including: options for shoreline stabilization of the North Shore and bayside of the Park Point recreation area and demonstration of online engagement tools, including a crowdsource map, website, and survey. Public comment is welcome.
The meetings will be held:
Topic: Park Point Recreation Area
Location: Park Point Beach House, 4750 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN Date: September 22, 2022
Time: 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Topic: North Shore from Brighton Beach to Knife River
Location: French River Lutheran Church, 5310 Ryan Road, Duluth, MN Date: September 22, 2022
Time: 7:00 – 8:00 pm
The FEMA Advanced Assistance program is open to communities that have suffered a disaster declaration. The function of the AA program is to identify other areas that are at risk and generate solutions that will be implemented to prevent future disasters. The focus of this project is to identify and demonstrate economically feasible methods to address the bank failure and flooding that puts storm, sanitary, water delivery, and transportation infrastructure at risk. The project areas are on the North Shore of Lake Superior from Brighton Beach to the Knife River and portions of the bayside shoreline of the Park Point Recreation Area.
Funding will pay for the areas of interest to be studied while determining solutions with the help of consultants. The grant will also pay for the pre-design phase of the project, which will prepare the City and its partner, St. Louis County, to apply for funding that would assist in implementing the study's outcomes.
For more information or to make public comment, please visit the project web page at: