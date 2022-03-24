The City of Duluth invites for public feedback through a community online survey as a part of the Advanced Assistance Coastal Resilience and Mitigation Study. In the survey, the City and its partners ask various questions, including what coastal resilience concerns residents and visitors have on Lake Superior in Duluth and St. Louis County. Information collected from the survey will be used in the study and shared at the next public meeting that will take place this summer. The survey can be accessed here.
The Advanced Assistance (AA) Coastal Resilience and Mitigation Study is part of a $258,000 grant that the City received from FEMA to find solutions to shoreline collapses on the North Shore from Brighton Beach to Knife River. The bayside of the Park Point Recreation Area will also be evaluated as a part of the study to determine mitigation options for storm surge-related flooding and resulting erosion.