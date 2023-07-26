Cirrus Aircraft announced it has developed a new,  Private Pilot Program designed to teach anyone to learn how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot’s license. The Private Pilot Program provides an immersive ground school training partnered with a dedicated Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center (CTC) to help students complete their Private Pilot License (PPL) in a Cirrus aircraft.

“Learning to fly and earning a pilot’s license is what moves the personal aviation industry forward,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft. “From day one, our mission has been to grow engagement and participation in personal aviation, and our new Private Pilot Program makes that experience easier and smoother along the way.”
 
The Private Pilot Program includes 11 modules with 40 lessons that take trainees through the pre-study material, ground instruction lessons, flight instruction videos, performance assessment and quizzes. The program is a highly specialized training program offering specific flight training content to learn to fly a Cirrus aircraft alongside a dedicated CTC and CSIP by leveraging study materials designed and written by Cirrus Aircraft’s flight training experts.
 
The Private Pilot Program is now available through Cirrus Aircraft’s corporate-owned flight training locations and U.S. Network Partners.
 
To learn more about the Private Pilot Program, please visit cirrusapproach.com/private-pilot-program.