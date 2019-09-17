The Lakes United Way will hold its 28th Annual United Way Chili Cook-Off from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
There are four first-time entrants this year: Amazing Grace Bakery & Café, The Caddy Shack, Crooked Pint and the DECC Concessions Department. Other entrants include previous winners, back to defend their titles. Find the complete list of entrants online at www.hlunitedway.org/chili.
You’ll find a large variety of chilis to test – meat or vegetarian, mild or hot, traditional or unique, even sweet or savory! Two recipes this year are vegetarian, and the most unique entry is a Chorizo Chicken Chili. In addition to great chili, local businesses donate ice cream, cookies, chips, bread, and beverages for the event.
Head of the Lakes United Way hosts this annual event to raise awareness about United Way and its 50+ partner agencies serving those in the communities of Ashland-Bayfield, Greater Duluth, the North Shore of Minnesota, and Superior-Douglas County.
Tickets are available in advance online by visiting www.hlunitedway.org/chilior at the door: Adults $10; Kids 5-12 $5; Under 5: Free.