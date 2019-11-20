New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Eliza Wheeler’s latest children’s book “Home in the Woods” was inspired by her grandmother’s Depression era upbringing in Northwest Wisconsin. Wheeler discusses the book on this week’s edition of “Simply Superior” airing Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Also on this week’s show, Robin Washington talks with 102 year old Isabel Tusin, who shares her razor sharp recollection of the city of Superior as it was a century ago.
Eliza Wheeler’s grandmother was one of seven kids raised in a tar-paper shack in Bennett, Wisconsin during the Great Depression. Wheeler said it was unlikely subject matter for a children’s book, but the beautifully illustrated story of hope and resilience has been met with rave reviews.
Also on this week’s show, Isabel Tusin is going strong - and sharp - in Superior after 102 years. Born in Superior in 1917, Tusin went to school with Dick Bong (they shared study hall) and also was family friends with John Blatnik, meaning she knew personally the two men for whom the iconic Duluth-Superior bridges were named. She also tells what it was like growing up in Superior's small Jewish community and her wartime travels around the country - and her eventual return home.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Robin Washington, the program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior