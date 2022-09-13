Chief Buffalo, known as Bichiki and Gichi-waishke, was a revered figure in the history of Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. 
 
Over a hundred people, both native and non-native, of all ages lent a hand in painting a mural and observed the blessing ceremony at the Gitchi-Ode’ Akiing park. Moira Villiard, a Duluth visual artist, collaborated with descendants of Chief Buffalo to organize a community mural painting to honor his memory.
 
 
The murals will be unveiled Wednesday, September 14, in a celebration from 5 pm to 8 pm. at Gitchi-Ode’ Akiing Park. The event is FREE and open to the public
 
The murals are an ongoing effort over the next year or so to convert a large maze of walls near the lake walk to an educational public art space. The murals are painted in collaboration with local community members, and focus on the journey of Chief Buffalo. They will also feature contemporary imagery of Native people and their existence and connection to the land today. 