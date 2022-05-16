The CheqYes Spark Business Plan competition - the Shark Tank style business pitch event in the Chequamegon Bay Area, will be held Thurs., June 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Salem Church of Ashland. People can attend live or stream virtually via Facebook Live. All attendees, whether in-person or virtually, can vote for the winner.
Spark is a community-based startup pitch platform for entrepreneurs and business owners in the Chequamegon Bay. The event is sponsored by CheqYes, with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior as presenting sponsor. Local entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in March. Final presenters were selected and will pitch their ideas at the June 2 event.
The audience will evaluate and vote for their favorite idea alongside the judges. Grand prize is $5,000 and a business start-up package. New this year, Spark will also be awarding a second place cash prize.