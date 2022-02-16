Spark is a community-based startup pitch platform for entrepreneurs and business owners in the Chequamegon Bay. The event is sponsored by CheqYes with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior as presenting sponsor. Local entrepreneurs are invited to apply to pitch their business ideas. Applications are due by March 18. All applications will be reviewed, and the final presenters will be selected and notified by April 1.
Spark will take place on June 2 from 6-8 PM in Ashland. At this time, it has not been decided if this will be an in-person or virtual event. The audience has a chance to evaluate and vote for their favorite idea alongside the judges. Each presenter will be given 5 minutes followed by 5 minutes of questions. Selected finalists will pitch their idea to judges and an audience for the chance to win $5,000 and a business start-up package. New this year, Spark will also be awarding a second place cash prize.
CLICK HERE to apply.