Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce offers a free webinar for Chamber members, "Moving from employee connectivity to employee belonging," on Wed., Jan. 5, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The webinar will be presented by Dr. Bob Randall, EdM, MBA, of the Stender School of Business & Technology.
More employees are digitally connected to their employer than ever before. At the same time, employees are quitting their jobs at an unprecedented rate. Employee connectivity does not equate to a sense of belonging. When employees feel a sense of belonging, they feel part of something and are much more likely to stay and work on company and team goals.
This session will:
- Define more clearly the concept of employee belonging
- Identify opportunities for organizations to create a culture of belonging
- Uncover the benefits of employee belonging for both the employee and the employer
