Chamber Skills Series: Get Engaged with Virtual Tools

As part of its ongoing Chamber skills series, the Duluth Chamber of Commerce is offering "Get engaged with virtual tools" on Wednesday, January 27th, at 12 pm.
Presented by Elissa Hansen, President and CEO of The Northspan Group, the workshop will teach tools to combat virtual fatigue, including techniques for community engagement and networking for use with teams, colleagues, or even friends and family.
The Chamber Skills Series are educational offerings that enhance hard and soft professional skills. These programs dive deep into "How-tos" ranging from social media, to tax tips, crafting presentations, and more. The 2021 Chamber Skills Series is brought to Chamber Members and their employees free of charge, courtesy of Lake Superior College. Non-Chamber members: $25.
CLICK HERE to RSVP.