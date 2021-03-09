Chamber of Commerce "After Hours" March 16

The Duluth Chamber of Commerce offers its next "After Hours" event on March 16th, 3:30pm - 4:15pm, to discuss steps to keep and grow, a business customer base. This virtual after hours is hosted by Spectrum Reach. Alex and Nicole will share the best marketing and advertising ideas to reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen.
- Learn new tactics to promote your business
- Meet some of the Spectrum Reach crew
- Engage with other area professionals with fun networking questions
- Bonus: Guests earn a chance to win a Bose Soundlink Speaker or coffee for your team