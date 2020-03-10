The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will present a forum on the new plastic carryout bag fee, which will be implemented on April 1. Attendees will learn how to apply the ordinance within their business.
The ordinance was passed by the Duluth City Council last November. It approved a five-cent fee for each plastic bag distributed to carry out purchased goods. This informational session will detail how to prepare for the April 1 implementation.
Guest presenters will include Ian B. Johnson, city of Duluth Code Compliance Officer and Chelsea Helmer, city of Duluth Clerk
David Ross, Chamber President, will moderate the Forum.