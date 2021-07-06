Celebrate Lake Superior Day on Sunday, July 18, at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island in Superior. Enjoy free family fun, live music, kids’ activities, stand-up paddle boarding, informational booths and food vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all focused on celebrating and appreciating our Great Lake.
Prior to the main event, North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding will host the 4th annual Paddle for the People 4K recreational paddle race around Barker’s Island. The race is free and begins at 10 a.m. with mandatory check-in from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Participants may register online at duluthsup.com. Registration is limited. Free SUP demonstrations are available from noon to 3 p.m. An online waiver must be submitted prior to paddling.
Music performances start at 11 a.m. with Hodag and Hooch, a local band sharing harmonies from the back seat of a car rolling down the fast lane of the 70s with plenty of detours to the sweet songs before and beyond. Woodblind, an acoustic ska duo, will perform at 1 p.m.
Additionally, organizations from throughout the region will help visitors dive into Lake Superior learning. A children’s activity tent will feature a Lake Superior-themed obstacle course and a scavenger hunt for curious kids and adults alike. The SS Meteor will offer half-price admission for tours of the last above-water Whaleback ship in the world. The Lake Superior Estuarium, the free natural history museum on Barker’s Island, will be open.
A free raffle will feature prizes from local businesses, including Northwest Outlet and donations from Bluetick Design LLC, North Shore SUP, the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, SuperOne Foods, Mac Sport & Marine, and more.
This aims to be a physically distanced event; masks are recommended for people who are not yet or unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19.