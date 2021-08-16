On Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10:00 am - 2 pm, CareerForce staff will set up in the DECC parking lot to quickly and safely provide information about employment opportunities. The event is free and open to the public.
Employers: To participate in the job fair, provide 250 copies of a one-page (double sided) recruitment flyer for your business. Your one-page document will be inserted into a bag for each attendee and will also be available for download after the event on the Duluth Workforce Development website.
Please include the following information on the recruitment flyer:
- Company name, location, logo, etc.
- Available positions
- How to apply
- Details about wages and benefits
- What makes your company a great place to work?
- Contact information
- Include your Equal Opportunity Statement
- We strongly recommend including information on how you protect employees from contracting COVID-19. This will show potential applicants that you take their health and safety seriously.
- IF you host on-the-spot interview dates, please include that information on your flyer.
The deadline for receiving your information is Friday, Aug. 20 at 3:00pm.
Drop off or mail information is CareerForce, 402 West First Street, Duluth. You may drop off between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday-Friday. Please call ahead at 218-302-8400 to let the front desk know to expect you. In addition to dropping off/mailing hard copies, please email .pdf to jsands@duluthmn.gov.