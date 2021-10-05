The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA), Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), CareerForce and Minnesota Forest Industries (MFI) are hosting a series of free career fairs designed to connect skilled tradespeople with job opportunities in northeast Minnesota.
"There are a lot of great jobs available in northeast Minnesota for anyone interested in working in the trades,” said Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association. “Attending our career fairs will help make connections between workers and companies across the region. Anyone interested in exploring the trades, people looking for a career change, or tradespeople looking for work are invited to attend.”
Many of the region's largest employers have already signed up to attend and are actively recruiting candidates for a variety of positions.
Upcoming Career Fairs
- Wednesday, October 13, 2021
3-8 PM
Duluth, MN
Clyde Iron Works
- Monday, October 18, 2021
5-8 PM
Grand Rapids, MN
Itasca Community College - Mullins Hall Gymnasium