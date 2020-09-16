The candidates seeking a seat in the Wisconsin Assembly representing the 28th District face off on this week’s edition of “Simply Superior,” airing Friday, Sept 18, on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Topics covered in the debate will include the pandemic, police shootings and public safety, and issues particularly affecting rural counties.
Host Robin Washington will moderate the debate between incumbent Gae Magnafici-R, of Dresser, and challenger Kim Butler-D of Milltown, and is joined by WPR Reporter Danielle Kaeding. The 28th District includes Polk, Burnett and parts of St. Croix County.
Also on this week’s show; Washington and Kaeding discuss the week’s regional news highlights with Brooks Johnson of the Star Tribune's North Report team.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Robin Washington, the program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior