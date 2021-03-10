Business & Community Alliance Series: Mental Health Care and our Community
Timothy Weber, MSN, FNP, PMHNP
Chief Executive Officer
WebMed LLC
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce's Business & Community Alliance Series will offer "Mental Health Care and our Community: Barriers and Solutions" on Monday, March 15, from 12:00pm - 1:00pm.
 
This virtual presentation by Timothy Weber, CEO of WebMed, will cover mental health and substance abuse, barriers and solutions to mental health care, and look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our mental health via social isolation.  
 
The 2021 Business & Community Alliance Series is brought to Chamber Members and their employees free of charge, courtesy of Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.
 
CLICK HERE to RSVP.
 
New in 2021, the Business & Community Alliance Series is a collection of educational workshops that aim to reinforce the connection between business growth with community initiatives, issues, and services. Read more about the new series here.
 
 
 