Bush Foundation President Jen Ford Reedy with be the guest speaker at the Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF) breakfast on April 2 at the DECC.
Ford Reedy will discuss how businesses and communities can individually and collectively create lasting change to create a space where people want to live and work.
There will also be a poster session of research projects from CSS, UMD and UWS students taking place from 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. during the sign-in, networking and breakfast hour. The program follows from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
For more information visit nbcbanking.com/About-NBC/R-E-I-F