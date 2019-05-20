On June 6th, at 5:30 p.m., the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and American Legion Post 435 will host a Flag of Remembrance Ceremony and public open house in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy France during World War II.
“This is a big anniversary” states Hayes Scriven, Director of the Bong Center. “We are losing our World War II veterans. Most are in their mid 90s and we need honor them every chance we get.” The ceremony will consist of a small presentation by the Mayor of Superior, Jim Paine followed by the official ceremony in which the American Legion will raise a flag in memory of all D-Day participants.
Following the program the Bong Center will offer a free open house until 7:00 p.m, in which guest can tour the facility.
For more information visit bongcenter.org or call 715-392-7151