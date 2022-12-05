The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. in the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave., Superior, Wis., to share information on the Blatnik Bridge project. A formal presentation is at 5:30.
The presentation will include information on the narrowed-down list of bridge alignments and interchange alternatives being studied. The public is encouraged to ask questions and give feedback. For those unable to attend in person, there will be materials posted online with information. There will also be an interactive map on the project website for people to make comments on the options being studied.
For more information on the project, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/blatnik-bridge.
