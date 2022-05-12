The Blandin Foundation offers Rural Leadership Boost Grants of $5,000 - $150,000 to support rural Minnesota communities.
Letters of Interest are due May 18. Click for the letter form.
Any rural Minnesota leader can submit a Letter of Interest by May 18, 2022 to be considered for a grant. Select candidates will be invited to submit a full proposal and will be notified in June if project funding is awarded. Download a detailed flyer.
- Range from $5,000 to $150,000
- Communities of 20,000 or fewer
- Projects that help communities regain balance and momentum as we all emerge from the pandemic
- Work that aligns with Blandin Foundation’s vision, mission and values.
Nonprofit, government or tribal organizations can apply, or serve as fiscal agents for community efforts
For more information or questions, contact the Blandin Foundation atinfo@blandinfoundation.org.