Bell Bank schedules grand opening events this week

Bell Bank will hold grand opening events Wednesday through Friday May 5-7 to celebrate the company’s presence in the Twin Ports – and to give the public a chance to visit and tour Bell’s downtown Duluth location at 201 E. Superior St., in the renovated Temple Opera Block
The public is invited to stop by any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday to visit Bell Bank. Mask wearing is required for safety. One-hour free parking is available at the Hart and Medical District ramps.
Ambassadors from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will participate in a ribbon cutting with bank officials Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Tim McShane, president of Bell Bank’s Twin Ports market, said the bank is already off to a strong start in its new location, despite the challenges posed by the past year.
“Our team is full of faces familiar to the people and businesses of Duluth-Superior,” he commented. “It’s exciting that so many of our customers and friends are finding us and getting in touch. We’re also very excited to finally be able to host our grand opening. A lot of people are eager to see what the building looks like inside. It’s beautiful, and we’re proud of it! We hope you’ll stop by to take a tour and say hello!”
Bell Bank in Duluth currently employs 14 banking professionals who provide personal and commercial banking and lending, private banking and other financial services.