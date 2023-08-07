Twelve artists will open up their studios to the public for the 15th annual Herbster Studio Art Tour on August 19 and 20.
This is an opportunity for visitors to view and experience the work of regional, national, and international artists. They will be present to discuss their art, the techniques and materials they use, and the ideas behind their work. Studios will be open daily throughout the weekend.
Each artist represents different visual art mediums, such as drawing, abstract painting, watercolor, botanical painting, jewelry, fiber sculpture, weaving, ceramics, printmaking, and woodturning.
“Visitors coming to the tour tell me again and again how nice it is to meet the artists and see where their work is created. That personal aspect adds a new dimension which in turn makes a meaningful connection between visitor and artists,” said Sara Mustonen, a weaver participating in the art tour.
Other artists participating in the tour include Jane Herrick, an abstract painter and fiber sculpture artist. Diana O’Brien, a watercolorist using Wet on Wet techniques. Susan McDonald, a botanical and watercolorist, painting detailed studies of flowers and plants. Sara Mustonen, weaves unique, richly patterned rugs, scarves, and silver jewelry. Scott Sample, an oil painter who brings out brilliant natural colors in his paintings. Dale Paulson, a logger and wood turner who uses various kinds of wood to create unique and aesthetic bowls, and Sandra Starck, a printmaker who creates intricate original woodblock prints depicting the natural environment.
The mission behind the regular August studio tour has always been to raise awareness of and appreciation for fine art in the South Shore area.
In addition to this year’s tour, a special dance performance will be held on Herbster Beach by the WEdances Movement Collaborative. This creative dance called Bodies of Water will illuminate the fluid relationship between the body and surrounding waters. Performances will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 at 9:00 a.m.