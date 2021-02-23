Arrowhead Intelligent Region webinars to envision a broadband-fueled economy

More than 100 economic and community developers from across the region gathered earlier this month for the Arrowhead Intelligent Region (AIR) kickoff event to envision and plan a regional broadband-fueled economy.
The AIR initiative, a partnership between Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation and Blandin Foundation, is building on the momentum, and bringing to regional scale, the work and vision of 10 Iron Range Broadband Communities (IRBC) that have implemented nearly 125 projects in the past four years. IRBC broadband champions and regional developers are joining forces to think bigger about the role of broadband access and use in local economies.
To inspire and guide project development, Robert Bell of Intelligent Community Forum is hosting twice-weekly webinars through March 9 to introduce global best practices that can inform and be applied to regional broadband efforts. Last week, webinar participants discussed technology as a driver of change in local economies and how to engage community as part of that change.
Upcoming webinars include:
- Feb. 24: Connectivity: The Foundation of Digital Opportunity.
- Feb. 25: Knowledge Work: Creating a Ladder of Opportunity.
- March 2: Innovation: Building the Ecosystem from Growth.
- March 4: Inclusion: Overcoming the Digital Divide.
- March 9: Sustainability for Quality of Life, Engagement and Economic Growth.
Community members who are passionate about broadband connectivity and its role in a strong regional economy are welcome to attend all webinars.
Learn more about the Arrowhead Intelligent Region initiative.