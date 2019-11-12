Local educators and workplace professionals will learn about the benefits of registered apprenticeship at the first-ever Northeast Minnesota Apprenticeship Summit from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 15, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Downtown Duluth.
The one-day event is sponsored by Apprenticeship Minnesota, CareerForce in Duluth and the Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council. It is for high school teachers, counselors and administrators, workforce and career professionals to learn more about registered apprenticeship programs in construction, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and other high-growth industries.
Activities include an Apprenticeship 101 overview, facilitated bus tours of apprenticeship training facilities, panel discussions with regional apprenticeship programs and apprentices, and apprenticeship program professionals, and a keynote address from Dr. Tom Krieger, the Director of Education and Research for the North American Building Trades Union. Free onsite parking is available for attendees.
Register online at https://www.dli.mn.gov/business/workforce/apprenticeship-events.
What is registered apprenticeship?
Employers in numerous industries across Minnesota are using registered apprenticeship to recruit, train and retain the next generation of highly skilled workers. From day one, an apprentice earns, learns and works for their employers as they receive structured on-the-job training and related classroom instruction. Registered apprenticeships help businesses develop highly-skilled and motivated employees, reduce turnover rates, increase worker productivity and lower the cost of recruitment.
Expanding registered apprenticeship is a critical tool for businesses to help manage labor shortages spurred by the state’s aging population and changing demographics. By 2026, it is estimated there will be approximately 7,400 construction job openings in Northeast Minnesota, while at the same time, the City of Duluth is planning for an estimated $1 billion in construction in the coming years.
In addition to the building trades and construction industry, businesses in transportation, health care, information technology and hospitality are using registered apprenticeship to provide on-the-job training and build a talent pipeline.
About Apprenticeship Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship Minnesota program helps employers develop and register apprenticeship programs and promote workforce diversity through outreach and education. Minnesota's apprenticeship program allows employers to design their own registered apprenticeship program that provides apprentices with specific skills, training and job-related instruction tailored to the company's needs.