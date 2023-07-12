The Entrepreneur Fund is offering its Be Strategic program this fall.
It provides a unique opportunity for local, non-competing businesses to work alongside one another to create a strategic business plan for growth, make meaningful connections, and improve their business within a supportive group setting.
Who is it for?
Designed by Entrepreneur Fund business advisors, Be Strategic is for growth-oriented business owners in northern/central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.
Ideal participants have been in business for a couple of years, are ready to take the next steps in growing their business and are willing to be held accountable to reach their goals.
Interactive, in-person sessions are facilitated by a local EFund business advisor one night a week for 6 weeks. Business owners located near the locations below are encouraged to apply.
When is it?
- Iron Range (Eveleth) – Mondays – Sept. 11 through Oct. 16
- Duluth (Lincoln Park) – Mondays – Sept. 18 through Oct. 23
- Central, MN (Mora) – Tuesdays – Sept. 19 through Oct. 24
- Hayward/Spooner – Mondays – Oct. 2 through Nov. 6
- Ashland – Tuesdays – Oct.10 through Nov. 13
What is the cost?
The cost of the course is $600 per business.
*Grant funding will cover the cost for 2023 Be Strategic participants located in Wisconsin and for EFund Microloan clients located anywhere in our region. Contact your EFund advisor to confirm you qualify.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY