A variety of electric vehicles and innovative, energy-efficient design and construction techniques and products will be showcased at the 29th annual Energy Design Conference & Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Minnesota Power Co. sponsors the event.
Visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle and check out a range of electric transportation options. Ranger Chevrolet will have a Chevrolet Bolt available for test drives on Wednesday in the “Electric Transportation Room” in Edmund Fitzgerald Hall. Electric vehicles on display will include Minnesota Power’s Bolt, a variety of Tesla models, a Nissan Leaf and a Mitsubishi Outlander. A Duluth Transit Authority all-electric bus also will be on hand.
Minnesota Power has constructed electric vehicle charging stations in Duluth, Virginia, Ely, Two Harbors and Motley as part of a plan to build a charging network in northeastern Minnesota to provide more charging options for motorists. Also open to the public is the expo, featuring nearly 40 exhibits of energy-efficient products and services, renewable energy, best practices and responsible design for energy conservation.
The expo in the DECC Exhibit Hall is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The cars in the Edmund Fitzgerald Hall will be
on display from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Energy Design Conference part of the event includes more than 30 sessions from educators and offers up to 14 hours of Minnesota Builder continuing education
credits for contractors and others who registered for the event.
Minnesota Power hosts and facilitates the Energy Design Conference.