The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) is initiating a study to document the levels of noise from aircraft operations. The results will be used to develop a balanced and cost-effective plan to reduce current noise impacts from aircraft operations, where practical, and to limit the potential for future impacts, DAA said in a news release.
The first component of the study is to create Noise Exposure Maps (NEMs) and the second is to develop a Noise Compatibility Program (NCP). The NEMs provide information on the existing noise levels, as well as the expected noise levels for the next five years. The NCP creates measures intended to mitigate the impacts of significant noise exposure on residential areas near Duluth and to limit, to the extent possible, the introduction of new land uses into locations exposed to significant noise levels.
An important element is for the airport staff and consulting team to hear from residents who are most affected by aircraft noise levels. A public information workshop will take place at Duluth International Airport in the Amatuzzio Conference Room. It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 2.
Residents and, business owners, are encouraged to attend the workshop to provide input, ask questions, and gain an understanding of the scope and purpose of the study.
The DAA has contracted with Landrum & Brown, an internationally-recognized aviation planning firm, to conduct the study, which is anticipated to take approximately 18 months.