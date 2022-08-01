AICHO will host its fourth Food and Art Market this Saturday, Aug. 6 at Central Hillside Community Center’s parking lot, 12 East 4th Street, in Duluth. Showcased will be 22 established and emerging American Indian and BIPOC food producers and artists.
Cultural activity will include an Indigenous foods sidewalk chalk art drawing by Metis local artist AnnMarie Geniusz. As part of this event, St. Louis County WIC department will host a gathering called “Latch On” that encourages, celebrates and educates about benefits of breastfeeding. The UMD Medical School American Indian students will host a fun educational activity tent on nutrition. This is free and open to the public.
The goal for these markets is two fold. One is food access combined with food sovereignty: to bring fresh, healthy, locally grown and produced foods and vibrant culturally creative artwork to the Hillside community and Duluth. The other is to stimulate the Indigenous and BIPOC food and art economy in Duluth. Everyone should have access to fresh, healthy, affordable, and local foods. Therefore, AICHO will be accepting SNAP benefits and utilizing Market Bucks at all eight markets!
Entrepreneurs will be selling items such as garden grown produce, frozen meats, smoked white fish, wild rice, fermented foods, Indigenous teas, maple syrup, jams and jellies, herbs, honey, wild rice cupcakes, salves, CBD products, as well as artwork featuring fine art, prints, apparel, beadwork and jewelry.
Anamakaageg! Everyone is welcome. Open to the public. AICHO’s Food & Art Markets are funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership of Minnesota, Hunger Solutions, Essentia Health, Duluth LISC, McKnight Foundation, and Minnesota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division.
Webpage: https://www.aicho.org/markets.html#/
Facebook Page Event Link: https://fb.me/e/2VHrNWjPt