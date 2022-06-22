With the success of its 2021 Indigenous Food & Art Markets, the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is excited to announce this year’s Food and Art Markets. AICHO will host eight food and art markets every two weeks, June 25-Oct. 1, at the One Roof Parking Lot, 12 E. 4th St., Duluth.
This year, AICHO is showcasing established and emerging American Indian and BIPOC food producers and artists. Each market will host 20-25 entrepreneurs New to this year’s markets will be family-fun cultural hands-on activities (one per market) including birch bark basket making. The UMD Medical School American Indian students will host a fun educational activity tent on nutrition. Indigenous music including a drum group will be present on opening day.
The goal for these markets is twofold. One is food access combined with food sovereignty: to bring fresh, healthy, locally grown and produced foods and vibrant culturally creative artwork to the Hillside community and Duluth. The other is to stimulate the Indigenous and BIPOC food and art economy in Duluth. AICHO is committed to everyone having access to fresh, healthy, affordable and local foods. Therefore, AICHO will be accepting SNAP/EBT benefits and utilizing Market Bucks at all 8 markets.
Entrepreneurs will sell items such as garden grown produce, frozen meats, smoked white fish, wild rice, fermented foods, Indigenous teas, maple syrup, jams and jellies, herbs, honey, wild rice cupcakes, salves, CBD products, as well as artwork featuring fine art, prints, apparel, beadwork, jewelry and more.
AICHO’s Food & Art Markets are funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership of Minnesota.
Facebook Page Event Link:https://fb.me/e/6yMSHCQzu.