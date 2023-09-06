The 69th Annual North Star Expo opens Friday Sept. 15 at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids. Admission to the two-day event is free. The Expo features upwards of 100 exhibitors, including over $15 million in the latest logging, trucking, and sawmill equipment and technology.
Loggers, vendors and timber industry representatives from Minnesota and around the Upper Midwest will attend, as well as lawmakers, policy makers, and other stakeholders from around the state, making the Expo “the Great Minnesota Logging Get-together.”
“We’re thrilled to be back in Grand Rapids,” said North Star Expo Committee Chair Chad Lovdahl said. “Our industry in this area is steeped in tradition. With all of the loggers located in Grand Rapids and Itasca County, it’s an ideal spot to hold our event.”
The 2023 Expo will not only include equipment displays from the world’s top manufacturers, but also contests that allow participants to show off their skills and knowledge of the logging business, including the Loader and Master Loader Contests. Other competitions include “Biggest Tree Cookie,” and “Guess the Weight.”
In addition, roughly 200 high school students from around the region will again attend the North Star Expo as part of the Future Forest Stewards program. Students will get a first-hand look at the forest products industry that’s critical to our state’s economy and learn about potential jobs in Minnesota’s working forests.
The forest products industry impacts Minnesota’s economy to the tune of $7.3 billion each year. It all starts with Minnesota’s professional loggers, who not only provide jobs, as well as the wood for paper and building products we all use and need, but who are also on the front lines of sustainably managing our lush forests, ensuring we’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of activities — hunting, camping, hiking, fishing, bird watching, berry picking and so many more—for generations to come.
The Minnesota Timber Producers Association is a trade organization representing the state’s loggers, truckers, sawmills, and allied businesses. The North Star Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday the 15th, and continues on Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.