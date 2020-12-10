Lundeen Productions announced the postponement of the 33rd Annual Duluth Wedding Show from its original date of Jan. 9 to March 14.
“We have reviewed the latest State of Minnesota guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and, as it stands currently, it would be virtually impossible to have an event that would live up to the expectations of both our exhibitors and attendees - as well as the safety of our community. There is just no way, under the current State of Minnesota Emergency Powers orders, to proceed with the January 9th date” said Lundeen Productions President, Tracy Lundeen. “These are incredibly trying times for the wedding, banquet, service, hospitality and special event industries and we at Lundeen Productions are trying to do everything we can to be strong advocates for the industry. We believe that by the time March rolls around we will be able to have an event with our January pandemic plan put into place” added Lundeen.
The annual wedding show will feature experts in all areas of wedding planning from gowns and tuxedos to venues, caterers, honeymoon and destination wedding getaways, wedding planners, photographers, limos, flowers, music and much more.
Advance tickets will be available beginning Friday at www.duluthweddingshow.com