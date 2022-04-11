The 2022 Employer Champions Initiative training series, offered through the City of Duluth Workforce Development Board and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, starts May 12.
This four-session series aimed at Northeast Minnesota and Twin Ports area employers offers an opportunity for deeper engagement on four key topics related to Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the workplace:
- Where to start? – Conducting an organizational self-assessment
- What does an inclusive workplace look like?
- Hiring & onboarding best practices
- Retaining your diverse team
All sessions will be highly interactive, with ample opportunity for idea sharing and peer learning. The focus will be on sharing concrete tools and practices that can be scaled depending on size and capacity. Ideally, participants attend all four workshops in pairs or teams from their organization. The goal is to form a cohort committed to implementing best practices in their respective organizations, serving as role models for others.
The first workshop takes place May 12 from 9:00-10:30am. All sessions are virtual.
