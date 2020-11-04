During the week of Nov. 16, the Zenith Digital Marketing Conference will become an opportunity to collaborate directly, one-on-one, with a Zenith speaker selected specifically for your marketing needs.
Secure your ticket for a 2-hour one-on-one session with a renowned marketer matched to you, who will analyze your case study and marketing needs. Together, you will customize a plan with your speaker to support the desired specific marketing outcome.
The Transformational Marketing Experience How To:
- Purchase a ticket for the day that works with your schedule.
- A Zenith team member will reach out to you to gain understanding of your goals, to match you with a marketing professional.
- We will schedule a 2-hour Zoom meeting for the date you have selected, and notify you of your assigned time slot and partnered marketing professional.
- During your session, you will connect one-on-one with your matched marketer for a customized, deep-dive marketing consultation. Come armed with questions. Strap in!
Following the week-long conference session marathon, attendees, speakers, and sponsors will be invited to a virtual happy hour to connect and celebrate our ability to adapt, capitalize and improve your marketing educational experience.
2020 Zenith Digital Marketing Conference.