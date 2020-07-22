All events have been moved to a virtual format

The NorthShore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest scheduled for Sept. 18 -20 in Duluth has been canceled, and all events moved to a virtual format.

NSIM Board of Directors and Staff have determined an in-person event

would be impossible due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. NSIM used information from all of their strategic partners to make the determination. 

Registration is closed for the in-person event, and pre-registered athletes may enter into the 2020 Virtual NorthShore, orreceive a coupon towards any 2021 NorthShore race event. Race insurance package purchases will be honored.

Information and registration for Virtual NorthShore can be found at northshoreinline.com/virtual-northshore. Any questions or concerns can be sent to Executive Director Skeeter Moore at skeeter@northshoreinline.com, Race Director Mike Ward at mike@northshoreinline.com, or by calling the NSIM office at 218-723-1503.