Zenner, Conley join NBC

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has added two new associates, Blaze Zenner and John Conley, as Commercial Bankers.
Zenner hails from Cold Spring, Minn. He attended college at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he earned his bachelor's degree in communications with minors in accounting and aerospace studies. He joins NBC having over 32 years of banking experience. Working out of NBC’s downtown Duluth branch, Zenner will originate and manage a commercial loan portfolio.
Conley was born and raised in Superior. He earned a bachelor's degree from the UWS in business administration and finance. With over 23 years of banking experience, he will be responsible for collaborating with customers to find tailored solutions that are specific to their needs. Conley will be working in NBC's Duluth branch. He has been teasurer for the Superior Douglas County Chamber of Commerce for roughly 19 years. He is also the treasurer for RiverFront Community Development in West Duluth as well as the MN North Volleyball Club.
“Blaze and John value relationships with customers and truly demonstrate a passion for the community. They are a great fit for NBC, bringing expanded market knowledge and valuable experience.," Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer, stated.