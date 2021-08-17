Zenith Bookstore hires new store manager

After a two-month, national search, Zenith Bookstore in Duluth has hired Sarah Brown as store manager. Brown was born and raised in the Midwest and has been a reader all her life. She has worked in the book industry for almost 20 years at four independent bookstores: Schuler Books in Michigan, Changing Hands in Arizona, Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore in St. Louis, and Subterranean Books in St. Louis. Sarah loves hiking, martial arts movies, road trips and hanging with her cats. A newcomer to Duluth (and Minnesota) she is looking forward to living on the water and exploring this great "Zenith" city. 