After a two-month, national search, Zenith Bookstore in Duluth has hired Sarah Brown as store manager. Brown was born and raised in the Midwest and has been a reader all her life. She has worked in the book industry for almost 20 years at four independent bookstores: Schuler Books in Michigan, Changing Hands in Arizona, Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore in St. Louis, and Subterranean Books in St. Louis. Sarah loves hiking, martial arts movies, road trips and hanging with her cats. A newcomer to Duluth (and Minnesota) she is looking forward to living on the water and exploring this great "Zenith" city.
Zenith Bookstore hires new store manager
- Zenith Bookstore hires new store manager
- Dr. William Smoot to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Dr. Rulz Cantave
- Sea Grant Program welcomes Maggie Karschnia
- Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Dr. Gregory Stroh
- Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Yonaton Siegel-Richman
- CareerForce and City of Duluth host job fair
