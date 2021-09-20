Zeitgeist hires restaurant general manager/executive chef

Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar is excited to announce the hiring of general manager/executive chef Nick Weinhandl.
Weinhandl got his start in the restaurant industry at the age of 15, working as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant in his hometown of Brainerd, Minn. After high school, he attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Program at Brown College in Mendota Heights, Minn., completing the program in 2005.
Post-graduation, Weinhandl moved back to Brainerd and worked at a few restaurants, including Iven’s on the Bay under Chef Tim Anderson, and Lost Lake Lodge under Chef Howard Smith.
In 2010, he moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where he worked his way up at the Hotel Donaldson, also known as “The HoDo." As co-chef, Weinhandl and his team earned and maintained a AAA 4 diamond rating for the restaurant and were James Beard Foundation 2014 "Best Chef Midwest" semi finalists.
Weinhandl and his partner Krista Padgett moved to Two Harbors, Minn. in 2014, and he has since worked at a handful of North Shore restaurants.
"I am so looking forward to building a team with ambitious goals around how we can grow together while making a positive impact on the community we are a part of," said Weinhandl. "I am also excited to get to show my own point of view on food to this community. I think part of being a good chef is to have your own unique perspective, your own voice. I am hoping to be able to tie in culinary artistry and the art of hospitality to the rest of the mission here at Zeitgeist."
Zeitgeist is currently hiring multiple positions and laying the groundwork to reopen the restaurant. In the meantime, the bar continues to be open with events.
“The restaurant and bar is such a place of connection in our building and in our community,” said Sara Rolfson, Zeitgeist’s business director. “When those doors are open, you can hear the clinking of glasses, you can smell those delicious fries, and you can see people smiling and laughing. Nick brings a new approach to this role that is sure to reinvigorate the restaurant in exciting ways. We are so excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to welcoming folks back soon."
Zeitgeist is a non profit arts and community development organization committed to growing and sustaining a community that is inclusive, diverse, creative and sustainable; a place where every individual can thrive. Learn more at zeitgeistarts.com.