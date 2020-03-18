The Duluth Area Family YMCA and the Superior Douglas County YMCAs on Wednesday temporarily closed its gyms, health and wellness centers and pools. Full operations are scheduled to be restored on March 30. Afterschool programming with the school district continues. Early childhood education programs are continuing during regular hours.
The Y is offering Y360, an on-demand fitness program for adults and kids to do at home.
The organization has asked that members continue to pay their dues to maintain vital life-changing and life-saving programs at the Y.
"We invite you to join us in service to others who need our help," the YMCA said in an announcement. "Thank you for support as we continue to work diligently to ensure the health and safety of our communities."