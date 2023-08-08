The Duluth Area Family YMCA announced its childcare centers in Hermantown and Grand Marais have earned the 4-Star rating from Parent Aware, a leading early childhood rating organization.
The rating is the highest level of achievement a childcare provider can attain. It signifies that the Duluth Area Family YMCA's childcare centers have demonstrated all the One-, Two-, and Three-Star practices, and have committed to ongoing quality improvement by implementing a range of best practices.
"We are immensely proud to receive the 4-Star Parent Aware rating," said Sara Cole, president and CEO of the Duluth Area Family YMCA. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-notch early childhood education and care. We strive to create a nurturing, inclusive, and stimulating environment that empowers children to thrive and reach their full potential."
As a reward for earning the 4-Star rating, the YMCA's childcare centers have received a $4,000 grant. It will help them acquire essential supplies, materials and equipment, further enhancing the quality of services provided.
The 4-Star rating enables children from income-eligible families to be eligible for scholarships of up to $12,000, ensuring access to high-quality early learning programs for more children in the community.