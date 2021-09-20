Wraalstad-Tomann joins Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic

Marissa Wraalstad-Tomann, a certified physician assistant, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic, where she will specialize in family medicine.
“I have two family members that work for Essentia,” said Wraalstad-Tomann. “After hearing their positive experiences, it was an easy choice for me to join the team and continue offering high-quality health care to patients in the Northland.”
Wraalstad-Tomann received her education from Des Moines University in Iowa and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Her specialties include addressing women’s and mental health.
“I’m here to meet the health care needs of all my patients and look forward to being trusted with their care,” she said.