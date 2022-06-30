WLSSD board selects new officers

The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District board of directors elected a new slate of officers for 2022-23 at its regular June board meeting this week.
The new board officers:
Board Chair – Laura Ness, City of Duluth representative
Vice-Chair – Ruth Janke, Carlton County representative
Secretary – Julene Boe, City of Duluth representative
Treasurer – Paul Thomsen, City of Duluth representative
WLSSD is governed by a nine-member citizen board, including:
. Four members appointed by the City of Duluth
· Three members appointed by the City of Cloquet
· One member elected by the Carlton County cities and townships within WLSSD’s service area
· One member elected by the St. Louis County cities and townships within WLSSD’s regional service area
The board is responsible for oversight of WLSSD and advancement of the WLSSD mission to protect and improve the waters of the lower St. Louis River basin. The board elects its officers annually.
Celebrating more than 40 years of operations, Western Lake Superior Sanitary District provides award-winning wastewater and solid waste services to residents, businesses and industries within its 530 square mile legislative boundaries in Southern St. Louis and northern Carlton counties, and is a nationally recognized leader in pollution prevention.