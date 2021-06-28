WITC announces new vice president of academic affairs

Dr. Aliesha Crowe will be joining WITC this summer as the vice president of academic affairs.
Crowe currently serves as the vice president of college advancement at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Prior to joining NWTC, Crowe served as the dean of industry, energy and agriculture and subsequently as the executive director of institutional advancement for nearly 10 years at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
“I am elated to join the WITC team and to serve the community that has been my family’s home for more than a century,” said Crowe. “I feel incredibly fortunate for this opportunity to continue working for a college focused on student success while enhancing programming and partnerships that serve our students and communities alike.”
Crowe holds a Doctorate of Education in organizational leadership, policy and development from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Science in agriculture education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and a Bachelor of Science in animal science from UW-River Falls. Her background in agriculture led her to teaching in an area school district and then to the University of Wisconsin-Extension where she served as the Rusk County Agriculture Agent. She is also active in her family’s agriculture businesses and, in partnership with her brother, will be a 4th generation owner of her family ranch in Barron County.
“We are very excited for Aliesha to join our team and lend her skills to her home communities,” said WITC President John Will. “Her extensive experience in the technical college system, in a K-12 environment, and her work with University of Wisconsin Extension will be invaluable.”