Willingham named Dr. P.B. Poorman Award recipient

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Allison Willingham, assistant professor of criminal justice, recipient of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award.
“As a criminologist, I see that the LGBTQ+ community continues to be a marginalized group that does not have their voices and stories heard on many issues in our justice system,” said Willingham. “As a qualitative researcher, I have tried for nearly a decade to share their experiences within the criminal justice system to a broader audience. I hope the work I do inside the classroom educates our future law enforcement officers, victims’ advocates, lawyers, judges and correctional officers so that they, too, may work to reduce the biases against LGBTQ+ folks. My long-term goal is to pass the platform I have been given to speak at conferences, in classrooms and in academic research to LGBTQ+ individuals themselves. I want to inspire and encourage LGBTQ+ youths to become leaders, scholars and teachers themselves.”
The UW System and the LGBTQ+ Inclusivity Initiative established the annual Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People in 2008, honoring the memory of Dr. Poorman and recognizing UW System faculty, staff and students for excellence in their advocacy, research, and/or service efforts on behalf of LGBTQ+ communities.
Regents, chancellors, provosts, and UW System Leaders will recognize Willingham at a ceremony November 7 in Madison.
“I am so grateful to every LGBTQ+ person who has ever shared their story with me, whether for research purposes or for the creation of class lectures or community presentations,” said Willingham. “I will never stop working to honor them.”