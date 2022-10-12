Wenci joins law firm

Jeffrey A. Wencl has been hired as an associate attorney at Beaumier Trogdon Orman Hurd and Viegas, Attorneys at Law, PLLP, in Duluth.
A native of Ham Lake, Minn., Wencl will advise clients in the areas of estate planning, elder law, real estate, and bankruptcy.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Political Science, and Music from the University of Minnesota Morris, his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law, and is currently finishing graduate coursework through the Naval War College. A career Surface Warfare Officer in the US Navy, Wencl is currently a Navy Reserve Lieutenant Commander and Foreign Affairs Officer on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During law school, Wencl was recalled to active duty and mobilized to Kuwait, Iraq and Syria, where he served as the Force Protection Officer for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. Before that, both before and during law school, he was the Executive Director for the Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission in Grand Forks, ND.