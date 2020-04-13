The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) has honored WDIO News with an Eric Sevareid Award. The award was to be presented at the annual Midwest Journalism Conference and MBJA Awards Banquet on April 4, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
WDIO News received the Eric Sevareid Award in the Social Media Category for its coverage of the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon. The coverage included more than five hours of live streaming, the use of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to cover the annual event from the starting line to its finish.
“Grandma’s Marathon is an amazing event that brings tens of thousands of runners to the North Shore every summer,” said Mike Schram, WDIO news director. “It takes a team of talented broadcasters in front of and behind the camera to bring that excitement to viewers across the country wanting to cheer on these world-class athletes taking part in this premiere running event.”
The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association recognizes the best in journalism in its Eric Sevareid Award program. The awards are named after the long-time journalist and commentator with CBS News.