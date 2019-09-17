WDIO selects news director

WDIO has named Mike Schram as news director.
“We are pleased to add someone with Mike’s experience and leadership to our newsroom and management team,” saidDebra Messer, vice president and general manager. “Mike comes to us having led award-winning news departments and produced award-winning newscasts. With the changes in digital content distribution platforms, WDIO needed someone with the expertise in these areas to lead us into the future, delivering news on air, on-line and through OTT platforms.”
Schram received his Bachelor’s Degree from the School of Journalism at Michigan State University in East Lansing. He began his broadcasting career as producer in 1996 at WLNS in Lansing, moving on to produce at WJRT in Flint in 2000. He returned to WLNS to become the assistant news director in 2003. In 2007, he moved to Austin, Minn. to become the news director at KAAL-TV, a Hubbard Broadcasting television station. He returned to Flint in 2013 to become the news director at WEYI/WSMH/WBSF-TV.
Schram has been honored with Edward R. Murrow Awards, Regional Emmy Awards and Associated Press Awards, as well as being recognized by the Michigan and Minnesota Association of Broadcasters.
Schram begins his news director duties on Sept. 30.